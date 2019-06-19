It’s officially summer and in Wisconsin that means cooling off on hot days with something sweet and refreshing. Being the dairy state, ice cream, custard, and milkshakes are at the top of the “sweet and refreshing” list. Traditionally, frozen dairy treats are high in fat and sugar. Here are some lighter summer treat options that also include the health benefits of a serving of dairy!
There has been an explosion of low calorie ice creams from companies such as Halo Top, Artic Zero, Chilly Cow, and more. These ice creams substitute skim milk for heavy cream to provide a lighter, lower fat, and lower calorie product.
Where low calorie ice creams are made with skim milk, traditional ice cream is made with cream and milk and custard is made with cream, milk and egg yolks. For example, a ½ cup of Halo Top vanilla bean ice cream only has 70 calories where a ½ cup of regular vanilla ice cream has 150 to 200 calories and frozen custard has 295 calories.
Another benefit of milk-based ice creams is that many are a good source of protein and calcium. Many of these products are either made with ultra-filtered milk, which has more protein than regular milk or cream or may have protein added. Contrary to popular belief, regular ice cream does not provide much calcium because cream has less calcium than milk.
Frozen yogurt is made with yogurt rather than cream so is lower in fat and calories than regular ice cream.
Some varieties come in sugar-free which reduces the calorie content further. Frozen yogurt is churned to incorporate air and create a creamy mouthfeel, although lower fat versions may have an icier texture. You can make your own homemade frozen yogurt with the recipe below. Try substituting other frozen fruit for the strawberries such as mangoes, bananas, peaches, etc.
Iced coffee drinks are another way to enjoy a chilled dairy beverage.
An iced latte can be as simple as combining skim milk with ice and either cold brew coffee or chilled espresso.
You can start with a flavored coffee or add sugar-free syrups, or spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg. Freeze leftover coffee in an ice cube tray and use instead of ice so your drink doesn’t get diluted.
Try putting your coffee, ice, and milk into a blender with your favorite flavored protein powder for a frozen latte with a protein boost.
Lastly, try whipping up your own home-made smoothie. Smoothies can be a refreshing ways to get a serving of dairy and fruit in! The peach pie smoothie recipe below includes vanilla, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg to take the flavor to the next level.
Peach Pie Smoothie
- 1 cup unsweetened frozen peaches
- 1 tablespoon honey
- ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Pinch ground nutmeg
- Pinch ground ginger
- ½ cup skim milk
- ½ cup plain nonfat yogurt
Directions: Place all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth. (Recipe from Ellie Krieger and Food Network)
Makes 1 serving.
Per serving: Calories 225, Fat 0.5 g, Sodium 90 mg, Carbohydrate 42 g, Protein 12 g, Fiber 2 g, Calcium 35% of the Daily Value
3-Ingredient Strawberry Frozen Yogurt
- 1 pound frozen strawberries
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 cup plain, nonfat yogurt
Directions: Place all ingredients in a food processor or blender. Process until smooth and creamy. Serve immediately or store in the freezer in an airtight container for up to 1 month. (Recipe by Mayo Clinic staff)
Makes 6 (½-cup) servings.
Per serving: Calories 70, Fat 0 g, Sodium 15 mg, Carbohydrate 14 g, Protein 4 g
Iced Latte
- 2 cups brewed espresso coffee, cooled (decaf or regular)
- 2 tablespoons golden brown sugar
- 1½ cups skim milk
- 2 tablespoons sugar-free almond syrup
- Ice cubes
- 1 cup fat free whipped topping
- 1 teaspoon ground espresso beans
Directions: In a pitcher, combine the espresso, brown sugar, milk, and syrup. Stir to mix evenly. Refrigerate until cold. Fill 4 glasses with ice cubes. Pour the coffee mixture over ice. Add ¼ cup whipped topping to each drink and sprinkle with ground espresso beans. (Recipe by Mayo Clinic staff)
Note: Sugar-free flavor syrups can be found in the coffee aisle at most grocery stores.
Makes 4 (8-ounces) servings.
Per serving: Calories 70, Fat 1 g, Sodium 69 mg, Carbohydrate 11 g, Protein 4 g
