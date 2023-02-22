February is American Heart Month! Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in America. The American Heart Association uses this month to raise awareness about the disease. To help prevent heart disease you should: maintain a healthy weight, engage in regular physical activity, and focus on a heart healthy diet. One of the main components of a heart healthy diet include incorporating monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats (aka “good fats”) as part of your regular fat consumption.

One of the more well-known “good fats” happens to be olive oil. You’ve probably heard about the different types of olive oil on the market: “regular” olive oil, virgin olive oil, and extra-virgin olive oil. If you’re like me, you’ve probably asked yourself, “What’s the difference between ‘virgin’ and ‘extra-virgin’ and which is better for cooking as well as heart health?” The main difference lies within the extraction and production process — all virgin olive oils are made the same way, which is by mechanical extraction. This involves grinding olives and separating the fruit (olives) from the olive oil via traditional pressing. The International Olive Council requires that virgin oils only undergo physical extraction and never extraction with solvents or heat. Refined oils, such as “regular” olive oil, may be produced with heat and various chemical additives. Therefore, “extra” virgin simply means the oil is less processed, which leaves you with the oil in in its purest form.

When in its purest form, extra-virgin olive oil has several heart healthy benefits. Since extra-virgin olive is the least processed, most of the polyphenols, or antioxidants, are preserved during the extraction process. Antioxidants are compounds that help fight inflammation as well as chronic disease, such as heart disease. All olive oils, regardless of the manufacturing process, are a source of mono and polyunsaturated fats and may help lower your LDL-cholesterol (“bad cholesterol”) levels, thus decreasing your risk of heart disease. Olive oil is also a source of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids both of which are considered essential fatty acids that can only be obtained via diet alone. Both omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids are considered important in preventing heart or cardiovascular disease.

With February being Heart Month, the following recipes are a great way to focus on the heart-healthy benefits of olive oil (or in this case, extra-virgin olive oil). If you are taking a blood thinning medication, it is always important to refer to your provider first before increasing your intake of omega-3 or omega-6 foods and dietary supplements due to increased risk of bleeding.

Grilled Chicken Salad with Olives and Oranges

By Mayo Clinic Staff

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the dressing:

½ cup red wine vinegar

4 garlic cloves

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon finely chopped red onion

1 tablespoon finely chopped celery

Cracked black pepper, to taste

For the salad:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, each 4 oz

2 garlic cloves

8 cups leaf lettuce, washed and dried

16 large ripe (black) olives

2 navel oranges, peeled and sliced

Directions

To make the dressing, in a small bowl combine the vinegar, garlic, olive oil, onion, celery and pepper. Stir to mix evenly. Cover and refrigerate until needed.

Prepare a hot fire in a charcoal grill or heat a gas grill or broiler. Away from the heat source, lightly coat the grill rack or broiler pan with cooking spray. Position the cooking rack 4 to 6 inches from the heat source. Rub the chicken breasts with garlic, then discard the cloves. Grill or broil the chicken until browned and just cooked through, about 5 minutes each side. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and let rest 5 minutes before slicing into strips.

Arrange 2 cups lettuce, 4 olives and ¼ of the sliced oranges onto 4 plates. Top each plate with 1 chicken breast cut into strips and drizzle with dressing. Serve immediately.

Nutrition information: Per serving (2 cups lettuce plus toppings): Calories 237, fat 9 g, saturated fat 1 g, cholesterol 83 mg, sodium 199 mg, carbohydrate 12 g, fiber 3 g, protein 27 g

Orange Basil Vinaigrette

By Mayo Clinic Staff

Serves 8

Ingredients:

2 cups unsweetened orange juice

2 tablespoons cornstarch

⅓ cup white wine vinegar

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons dried basil or tablespoon fresh basil

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

Directions

In a small saucepan, combine the orange juice and cornstarch. Heat to boiling, stirring constantly. Boil for about 1 minute. Pour into a bowl or jar and refrigerate until cold.

When the orange juice mixture is well chilled, add the vinegar, mustard, basil and olive oil. Whisk until well blended. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate until needed.

Nutrition information: Per serving (⅓ cup): Calories 45, fat 1 g, saturated fat — trace, cholesterol 0 mg, sodium 33 mg, carbohydrate 9 g, fiber — trace, protein — trace