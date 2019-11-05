Healthy eating all begins with what we put into our carts. Love it or hate it, grocery shopping is something we all must do. With so many different products to choose from, grocery shopping can be an overwhelming and daunting task, especially when trying to eat healthy.
To avoid filling your grocery cart with less healthy food that you likely won’t feel great about eating later, use these tips:
1. Have a plan: Being prepared is key when walking into the grocery store. First, decide what you are going to have for meals for the week ahead. Then, take inventory of what you already have in your kitchen. Make a list of what you need to get and stick to it! Save time and money by looking ahead at store advertisements and ads so you know what is on sale. Don’t buy what you don’t need. Be realistic about what you can eat for the week ahead when it comes to fresh produce and refrigerated items. We all hate throwing food away because it went bad before we could eat it up.
2. Shop the perimeter: Stick with the perimeter of the grocery store for fresh food options such as produce, seafood, meat and poultry, and dairy items. Keep in mind there are parts of the perimeter that are worth limiting, such as the bakery and prepared food items. Although you might have heard advice to avoid the center aisles, do not completely write off those aisles, as there are some healthy options, such as whole grains, nuts, seeds, beans and seasonings.
3. Eat before you go shopping: Hunger affects what you put in your shopping cart and your buying decisions. Ever walk into the grocery store so hungry you want to buy everything? You are more tempted to give into cravings and start tossing more processed or high-calorie items in your cart than you would normally buy. So, make sure you have something to eat before you visit the grocery store.
4. Read labels: Check the serving size and calories per serving. You just might be eating more than one serving. Another quick and easy tip is to look for lower numbers of fat and sodium and higher numbers of protein and fiber on a label. That way you will feel more satisfied and fuller longer with your food choices.
Before buying a food product labeled as “gluten free” or “source of whole grain” or other phrases that may imply it has health benefits, check the label and take a look at the sugar contents and other additives that may have been added in the process. The same goes for organic packaged foods. Organic only pertains to how a food was grown or raised and has nothing to do with how healthy the product is. Manufacturers know the terms that consumers look for and attempt to create the perception that something is healthier than it might be. Don’t be fooled. Make sure you get the facts and check the nutritional information before placing items into your cart.
Easy Beef Stew
4 large red potatoes, scrubbed, cut into ½-inch cubes
4 large carrots, scrubbed, peeled, cut into ¼-inch pieces
1 large white onion, diced
4 cups low-fat, low-sodium beef broth
1 (1-ounce) package beef stew seasoning mix
2 cups water
2 tablespoons oil
4 cloves garlic, minced
½ cup all-purpose flour
2 pounds sirloin steak, fat trimmed, cut across the grain
Place potatoes, carrots, onion and broth in slow cooker. In small bowl, combine seasoning mix and water. Add to slow cooker. Heat oil and garlic in a large skillet over medium heat. Toss steak pieces in flour to coat. Discard remaining flour. Place meat in skillet with garlic. Sear steak until brown on all sides. Do not overcook. Add to slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 8 hours or high for 4 hours or until potatoes and carrots are fork tender.
Makes 6 servings.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 315 calories, 8 grams fat, 27 grams protein, 35 grams carbohydrate, 9 grams fiber, 340 grams sodium
Black Bean and Corn Salad
1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 (15-ounce) can diced tomatoes
1 cup frozen corn, thawed
½ cup onion, diced
1 red or green bell pepper, chopped
1 clove garlic minced
Fresh cilantro, chopped, to taste
¼ cup olive oil
⅓ cup fresh lime juice
⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper
Salt and pepper to taste
In a medium bowl combine beans, tomatoes, corn, onion, pepper, garlic and cilantro. In a small food processor or bowl with whisk combine remaining ingredients. Pour over bean and corn mixture and stir to combine. Refrigerate 1-2 hours before serving.
Makes 8 servings.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 110 calories, 0 g fat, 25 g carbohydrate, 7 g fiber, 6 g protein, 210 g sodium
