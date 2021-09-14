Taco Bell wants to sell you a 30-day taco subscription. Here's how it works.

Taco Bell is testing a tasty monthly subscription service.

In about 20 participating restaurants across Tucson, Arizona, customers can pay between $5 to $10 per month for a Taco Lover's Pass, which gives subscribers one taco a day for 30 days. The app-based program is currently active until November 24.

A variety of tacos are included in the subscription, including a soft taco, spicy potato soft taco, crunchy tacos and its Doritos tacos. Once a customer subscribes to it, a special section within the app is unlocked and customers can add a taco to their cart during the checkout process.

Subscription services are more common for streaming, but restaurants have also experimented with them. Panera has an $8.99 monthly program that lets customers get a free hot or iced cup of coffee every day. Burger King had a similar coffee subscription but has since scrapped it.