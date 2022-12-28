Why that 'free' Starbucks drink is about to cost you more

Starbucks is making changes to its
rewards program, requiring members to spend more to earn some popular freebies.
Starting Feb. 13, members will need 100 stars — Starbucks' term for points — to get one cup of hot or
iced coffee or tea, a baked good, a packaged snack or a to-go cup. Members will need 200 stars to get a latte or Frappuccino or a hot breakfast item, and 300 for a salad, lunch sandwich, protein box or packaged coffee (like a bag of beans).
Currently, members need only 50 stars to get a hot tea, coffee or bakery item, 150 for a latte, hot breakfast item or parfait and 200 for a salad, lunch sandwich or protein box.
Program members earn stars when they make purchases. If they use a Starbucks Card, one dollar spent translates to two stars. For credit card or other payment methods, members earn one star per dollar.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The new tiers are outlined on the
Starbucks Rewards terms-of-use site. Insider first reported the changes to the system on Tuesday after seeing an internal memo.
Rewards programs are an
important way for companies to create loyal customers, learn more about their preferences and inspire repeat purchases.
"The rewards program ... is generating significant revenue for Starbucks," said interim CEO Howard Schultz during a November analyst call. In the three months ending on Oct. 2, the number of active Starbucks rewards members jumped to 28.7 million, up 16% year-over-year.
Starbucks
has been experimenti ng with its rewards program in recent months.
In October, the coffee chain started partnering with Delta to
let rewards members earn airline miles. And earlier this month, it launched a beta version of Starbucks Odyssey — an extension of the rewards program that allows users to earn NFTs.
While rewards members may be enthusiastic about benefits, they're also quick to criticize companies for making changes.
Dunkin' fans
swiftly bemoaned changes the brand announced in October, and Starbucks customers are already complaining online about the new tiers.
The Most Unionized Industries in the U.S.
Photo Credit: Billion Photos / Shutterstock
After decades of declining power and influence, organized labor in the U.S. is making a comeback.
The COVID-19 pandemic has set off a number of shifts in the labor market that have given workers more power.
Labor participation rates fell sharply early in the pandemic and still have not recovered to pre-pandemic levels. The Great Resignation saw millions of workers leave their jobs in search of better pay or working conditions. With the labor market still tight, employers have struggled to recruit and retain employees.
In this context, workers have been organizing at rates not seen in decades. One of the most high-profile examples is the
union drive at Starbucks stores across the U.S. over the last year. Around 250 Starbucks locations have voted to unionize since the first Starbucks union formed in Buffalo, NY late in 2021. Employees at other major companies have also attempted unionization, including retail and factory workers at Apple and Amazon. And the trend extends to white collar industries like tech, academia, and media, where unionization has historically been limited.
According to the
National Labor Relations Board, 1,522 votes on unionization have taken place so far in 2022. This is the highest number of union elections since 2015 and an increase of more than 50% over 2021.
Billion Photos
Union membership has sharply declined in recent decades
The recent uptick in unionization could begin to reverse a decades-long decline in union membership rates. The peak of union membership over the last 50 years was in 1979, when 24.1% of American workers were union members. That figure has since fallen by more than half, with only 10.3% of workers in a union as of 2021. In raw numbers, there are nearly 7 million fewer union members in the U.S. now than there were in the late 1970s.
Recent trends in unionization are significant to bother workers and employers. Unionization and collective bargaining materially affect the compensation and working conditions that workers experience, for better or for worse. In turn, these factors can affect employers’ ability to staff their businesses and the overhead costs they must pay to operate.
The difference between union and nonunion wages has also declined
Compensation is one of the most notable differences between unionized and non-unionized workers, as unions are often able to negotiate for higher wages. And as unions’ influence has declined over time, so too has the gap in compensation between union and non-union employee wages. At the height of unionization in the late 1970s and early 1980s, union members made over 30% more per hour than their non-union counterparts. Today, union members continue to earn more than non-union workers, but the gap between the two is just 11%.
The new growth in union membership is unlikely to return the U.S. to historic levels of unionization, and union representation will continue to be stronger in some industries than others. Certain sectors of the economy have significantly higher rates of union membership than others, including transportation, utilities, public administration, and education. At the highest end, some industries have union membership rates greater than 50%.
The data used in this analysis is from
Unionstats.com . Researchers at Smartest Dollar calculated the union membership rate for 247 industries, ranking them from highest to lowest. In the event of a tie, the industry with the greater union coverage rate was ranked higher.
Here are the most unionized industries.
15. Administration of economic programs and space research
Photo Credit: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock
Union membership rate: 25.0% Union coverage rate: 28.1% Total union membership: 138,656 Total union coverage: 156,072 Sector: Public Administration
Andrey Armyagov
14. Pulp, paper, and paperboard mills
Photo Credit: Sergey Nemirovsky / Shutterstock
Union membership rate: 25.1% Union coverage rate: 26.1% Total union membership: 47,959 Total union coverage: 49,928 Sector: Nondurable Goods Manufacturing
Sergey Nemirovsky
13. Administration of environmental quality and housing programs
Photo Credit: Viewfoto studio / Shutterstock
Union membership rate: 25.2% Union coverage rate: 28.8% Total union membership: 76,932 Total union coverage: 88,138 Sector: Public Administration
Viewfoto studio
12. Natural gas distribution
Photo Credit: Zivica Kerkez / Shutterstock
Union membership rate: 25.6% Union coverage rate: 25.6% Total union membership: 29,094 Total union coverage: 29,094 Sector: Utilities
Zivica Kerkez
11. Administration of human resource programs
Photo Credit: mavo / Shutterstock
Union membership rate: 26.2% Union coverage rate: 29.5% Total union membership: 332,403 Total union coverage: 373,761 Sector: Public Administration
mavo
10. Sewage treatment facilities
Photo Credit: People Image Studio / Shutterstock
Union membership rate: 26.4% Union coverage rate: 28.0% Total union membership: 30,428 Total union coverage: 32,259 Sector: Utilities
People Image Studio
9. Public finance activities
Photo Credit: Feoktistoff / Shutterstock
Union membership rate: 27.2% Union coverage rate: 33.0% Total union membership: 90,118 Total union coverage: 109,429 Sector: Public Administration
Shutterstock
8. Foundries
Photo Credit: DedMityay / Shutterstock
Union membership rate: 29.5% Union coverage rate: 29.5% Total union membership: 15,053 Total union coverage: 15,053 Sector: Durable Goods Manufacturing
DedMityay
7. Air transportation
Photo Credit: ersin ergin / Shutterstock
Union membership rate: 38.4% Union coverage rate: 40.2% Total union membership: 231,414 Total union coverage: 242,337 Sector: Transportation & Warehousing
Shutterstock
6. Elementary and secondary schools
Photo Credit: Ground Picture / Shutterstock
Union membership rate: 39.1% Union coverage rate: 43.6% Total union membership: 3,457,197 Total union coverage: 3,862,835 Sector: Educational Services
Shutterstock
5. Justice, public order, and safety activities
Photo Credit: LightField Studios / Shutterstock
Union membership rate: 40.9% Union coverage rate: 43.2% Total union membership: 1,093,245 Total union coverage: 1,153,724 Sector: Public Administration
Shutterstock
4. Bus service and urban transit
Photo Credit: LeManna / Shutterstock
Union membership rate: 42.5% Union coverage rate: 43.5% Total union membership: 190,016 Total union coverage: 194,251 Sector: Transportation & Warehousing
LeManna
3. Rail transportation
Photo Credit: Ryan DeBerardinis / Shutterstock
Union membership rate: 54.0% Union coverage rate: 56.8% Total union membership: 107,632 Total union coverage: 113,299 Sector: Transportation & Warehousing
Ryan DeBerardinis
2. Postal Service
Photo Credit: Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock
Union membership rate: 58.8% Union coverage rate: 64.1% Total union membership: 369,623 Total union coverage: 403,417 Sector: Transportation & Warehousing
Drazen Zigic
1. Labor unions
Photo Credit: Billion Photos / Shutterstock
Union membership rate: 65.0% Union coverage rate: 67.0% Total union membership: 52,163 Total union coverage: 53,821 Sector: Other Services, Exc. Public Admin.
Billion Photos
