This French Cotes de Provence wine comes from ground zero in the world of rosé. Provence — located in southeast France — has been home to winemaking since the Greeks planted vines there 2,600 years ago.
Exports of Provence rosé have increased 500 percent in the past 15 years, with more than 40 million bottles shipped in 2016.
A blend of grenache (45%), cinsault (26%), syrah (15%), carignan (10%) and mourvedre (4%), this pale salmon-colored wine is the quintessential French rosé with red fruit flavors in a dry and crisp citrus body.
Sherry: “Clean citrus scent with dry and tart flavors of strawberry with almond on the finish.” (3.25 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A bouquet of lime and pear with dry flavors of strawberry, peach and grapefruit.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Available from $10.50 to $14.
Coming next week: Arrogant Frog Lily Pad Red
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.