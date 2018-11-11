Try 1 month for 99¢
Astoria
Astoria, wine

A jug-shaped bottle may send bad memory shivers down your tasting buds, but this wine from the Veneto region of northeastern Italy will dispel those notions.

The winery calls the wine “approachable,” an apt description for this red blend of cabernet sauvignon (50 percent), pinot noir (30 percent) and merlot (20 percent). The tannins are tame, and there are multiple layers of red fruit and berries. It’s clearly a wine made for the U.S. market and would be an excellent starter wine for new red drinkers.

Sherry: “Smooth with flavors of strawberry, raspberry and blueberry with a hint of licorice.” (3.5 stars out of 5)

Chris: “A bouquet of cherry and cocoa with flavors of blueberry and cherry and a soft finish.” (3.5 stars out of 5)

Available from $9.50 to $13.

Coming next week: Champs de Provence Rosé

