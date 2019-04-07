Banshee is an example of a wine company that doesn’t own a winery. Started with a idea birthed in a San Francisco bar in 2009, Banshee has formed a partnership with another winery to help produce its wines.
A clue on the label for this red blend says it was “vinted and bottled by” which means that Banshee didn’t make the wine.
That doesn’t mean it’s not good. This kitchen sink blend of cabernet sauvignon (24%), carignan (18%), syrah (17%), zinfandel (14%), grenache (12%), petit sirah (11%) and merlot (4%) is an enticing pour of dark fruit and spice.
Sherry: “Flavors of cherry and plum with an herbal finish of geranium and rose.” (3.25 stars out of 5)
Chris: “An herbal and floral bouquet with flavors of raspberry, cherry and vanilla.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Available from $16 to $19.
Coming next week: Game of Thrones Pinot Noir
