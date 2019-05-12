This new cabernet sauvignon from Washington cabernet sauvignon is also from a new wine growing region.
The Burn is a region in south central Washington which takes its name from the region’s early settlers who burned their fields every autumn. Cabernet sauvignon vines were first planted there in 2002.
This wine from Chateau St. Michelle has a small amount (10%) malbec. It’s inky dark in color and displays flavors of dark fruit and berries. We look forward to more wines from this region.
Sherry: “Flavors of blueberry and cherry with elements of rose and clove and strong tannins on a long, lingering finish.” (3.25 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A bouquet of leather and dust with flavors of plum, blackberry and vanilla on the finish.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Available from $18 to $21.
Coming next week: Jacob’s Creek Double Barrel Cabernet Sauvignon
