The name of this winery pays tribute to the influences of oak “the bread” and a secondary fermentation called malolactic “the butter.”
A combination of American and French oak is used in this wine and the level of toast shows up in the flavor. Malolactic fermentation — very common in some chardonnay wines but also in some reds — is the conversion of malic acid to lactic acid, producing a buttery or creamy flavor and texture.
This California pinot has plenty of juicy red fruit, especially the signature cherry with a rich and smooth finish.
Sherry: “Medium-bodied and fruity cherry with a touch of allspice and clove.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Chris: “Very fruity flavors of raspberry and black cherry with a light vanilla finish.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Available from $12.50 to $15.
Coming next week: Twin Island Sauvignon Blanc
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.