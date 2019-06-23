It’s summertime and it’s hot. Take some red wine, add some fruit juice, throw in some pieces or orange or other fruits and perhaps add a bit of carbonation.
You’ve just made yourself a sangria.
A year ago this Florida-made sangria flew off the shelves as sales skyrocketed thanks to social media hype and a strange demand for its 13.9% alcohol.
Capriccio is made by Florida Carbibbean Distillers which says it’s a bubbly red made with 100% natural fruit juices and pineapple, grape, lemon, pomegranate, orange, pear, apple, cherry and lime juice.
It’s an uncomplicated, cloudy pour of fresh fruit that says summertime.
Sherry: “A citrus bouquet with tart flavors of grapefruit and tangerine.” (3 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A tangerine bouquet with grapefruit and pear flavors.” (3 stars out of 5)
Available for $7 to $9.
