Champs de Procince
Champs de Procince

Finding a wine to pair with Thanksgiving dinner presents a challenge because of the smorgasbord of flavors: turkey, ham, stuffing, cranberries, green beans in cream of mushroom soup with dried onions, corn, mashed potatoes … the list goes on and on. Then there’s the challenge of finding a wine suited for the diverse palates.

Rosé is a safe choice. It’s dry, but also fruity and has enough heft to handle the diverse food. This selection from Cotes de Provence in France is a blend of grenache, cinsault and syrah that showcases light fruits with a zesty finish.

Sherry: “Pale pink and semi-dry with flavors of raspberry, lime and pineapple. (3.25 stars out of 5)

Chris: “A bouquet of almond and grapefruit with flavors of lime and light strawberry.” (3.5 stars out of 5)

Available from $13 to $16.

