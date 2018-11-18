Finding a wine to pair with Thanksgiving dinner presents a challenge because of the smorgasbord of flavors: turkey, ham, stuffing, cranberries, green beans in cream of mushroom soup with dried onions, corn, mashed potatoes … the list goes on and on. Then there’s the challenge of finding a wine suited for the diverse palates.
Rosé is a safe choice. It’s dry, but also fruity and has enough heft to handle the diverse food. This selection from Cotes de Provence in France is a blend of grenache, cinsault and syrah that showcases light fruits with a zesty finish.
Sherry: “Pale pink and semi-dry with flavors of raspberry, lime and pineapple. (3.25 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A bouquet of almond and grapefruit with flavors of lime and light strawberry.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Available from $13 to $16.
Coming next week: Leese-Fitch Firehouse Red
