Spring is here but the nights are still chilly and perfect for drinking port. Port is wine to which additional alcohol is added — normally the grape product brandy.
The Christian Brothers is a Catholic teaching order that started a California community in 1882 that included a vineyard. The Brothers made and sold wine to raise funds and were one of the early Napa Valley wineries in the 1930s.
The brandy and wine company was sold in 1989 but the label continues. This is a classic port that is full-bodied with rich berry flavors. Pairs nicely with chocolate desserts.
Sherry: “A sweet cherry bouquet with smooth and sweet cherry flavor.” (3 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A licorice bouquet with flavors of cherry and blackberry.” (3 stars out of 5)
Available for $7 to $10.
Coming next week: Banshee Mordecai Red Blend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.