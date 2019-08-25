Finding a wine to pair with spicy foods can be a challenge but torrontes is an excellent choice.
We sampled this signature white grape of Argentina with a caprese salad of fresh picked basil, kalamata olives, tomatoes and fresh mozzarella drizzled with Italian dressing and baguettes on the side.
Torrontes thrives in the high altitude vineyards of the Andes Mountains. This vintage was sourced from the Salta and Mendoza regions and was aged over the lees for three months.
Citrus fruits abound in this dry and crisp wine that has plenty of structure to stand up to the spice.
Sherry: “Refreshing, crisp and dry with citrus lime flavor on the front and peach on the finish.” (3.25 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A bouquet of lime and grapefruit with lime and lemon flavors and a hint of apricot.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Available from $12.50 to $15.
