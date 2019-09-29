The Cupcake wine label has made a big splash in the industry since its introduction in 2008, selling many different varietals in the $8 to $12 range sourced from vineyards around the world.
This chardonnay joins its Monterey County Chardonnay to offer a different take on the popular varietal. As the name suggests, Butterkissed aims for the full smooth and creamy mouthfeel by putting the chardonnay through a secondary malolactic fermentation.
The butter and cream are noticeable in this wine, but could have gone further to satisfy the malo-fans like us.
Sherry: “Medium-bodied with citrus flavors of lemon and lime and a hint of oak and butter.” (3 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A bouquet of pineapple and lemon with flavors of apricot, pineapple and a bit of butterscotch.” (3 stars out of 5)
Available from $8 to $11.
