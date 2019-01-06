Try 1 month for 99¢

Wine in a can was a hot trend in 2018 and will likely continue throughout the upcoming year. Nielsen reported that canned wine sales were a $45 million business last year and surged 43 percent.

Dark Horse
Dark Horse, wine

Dark Horse, an EJ Gallo subsidiary, saw its canned wine sales grow 38 percent. Cans are portable, convenient and allowed in beaches and parks were glass bottles aren’t. At 375 milliliters, a can represents one-half of a typical bottle.

What’s inside is what matters and this offering is almost as clear as water and very light-bodied, with orchard and citrus flavors.

Sherry: “A faint bouquet of pear with apple and pear flavors.” (2.75 stars out of 5)

Chris: “Apricot bouquet with light pineapple, peach and a hint of grapefruit.” (3 stars out of 5)

Available from $4.50 to $6.

Coming next week: Valley of the Moon Blend 41

