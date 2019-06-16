An extension of the Duckhorn brand, Decoy has expanded from just one red wine to a variety of Sonoma County grapes, including this chardonnay.
This vintage went through a 24-day fermentation on the lees at cool temperatures before 90% was aged in stainless steel and 10% in French oak.
The result is a fresh, vibrant wine with flavors of orchard and citrus fruit and a bit of creamy texture.
Sherry: “Medium-bodied that is fruity and semi-dry with flavors of butter, lime and lemon.” (3.25 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A cantelope bouquet with flavors of pineapple and lemon with a hint of cream.” (3.25 stars out of 5)
Available from $12.50 to $16.
Coming next week: Capriccio Sangria
