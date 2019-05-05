The art of fine winemaking is not just the fermentation of the fruit but also the selection and application of oak.
This selection from the Mendoza region of Argentina uses French oak that is smoked through a process found in the traditional Argentinian barbecue. The wine is aged in the barrels for a year.
This inky-dark blend of cabernet sauvignon (60%), malbec (30%) and bonarda (10%) reveals dark fruit and berry flavors, a little spice and a whiff of smoke — just enough to make it unique.
Sherry: “A bouquet of cherry and leather with fruity cherry and currant flavors, vanilla and a hint of smokiness.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Chris: “An herbal and leather bouquet with flavors of cherry, raspberry and smoky vanilla.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Available from $12 to $16.
Coming next week: Borne of Fire Cabernet Sauvignon
