Wine Cotes du Rhone

There’s nothing wrong with going pink for Valentine’s Day, especially if it involves a traditional rose that is very food friendly.

E. Guigal is a notable wine producer in the Rhone Valley of France and sources grenache (70 percent), cinsault (20 percent) and syrah (10 percent) from the southern region to make this delicious Cotes du Rhone (pronounced coat deh rone) blend.

The color may be light pink but the wine is full-bodied with berry and orchard flavors — not to be confused with the paler and sweeter versions of pink wines that are not true rosés.

Sherry: “Dry with soft fruit flavors of cherry and strawberry.” (3.25 stars out of 5)

Chris: “Dry with flavors of light pear, peach and strawberry.” (3.75 stars out of 5)

Available from $14 to $17.

