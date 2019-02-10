There’s nothing wrong with going pink for Valentine’s Day, especially if it involves a traditional rose that is very food friendly.
E. Guigal is a notable wine producer in the Rhone Valley of France and sources grenache (70 percent), cinsault (20 percent) and syrah (10 percent) from the southern region to make this delicious Cotes du Rhone (pronounced coat deh rone) blend.
The color may be light pink but the wine is full-bodied with berry and orchard flavors — not to be confused with the paler and sweeter versions of pink wines that are not true rosés.
Sherry: “Dry with soft fruit flavors of cherry and strawberry.” (3.25 stars out of 5)
Chris: “Dry with flavors of light pear, peach and strawberry.” (3.75 stars out of 5)
Available from $14 to $17.
Coming next week: Stave and Steel Cabernet Sauvignon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.