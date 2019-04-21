The weather has finally turned and warmer temperatures often brings more desire for lighter wines like rosé.
This offering from Edna Valley Vineyard comes from California’s Central Coast located halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles. This is not a weak, washed-out pale pink pour but is a blend of hearty red grapes tempranillo, syrah, grenache and mourvedre.
Flavors of soft red fruit and with vibrant acidity with a clean and crisp finish. Would make an excellent companion to grilled chicken.
Sherry: “Subtle fruit flavors of red currant and almond.” (3 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A surprise leather bouquet with flavors of pear and rhubarb.” (3 stars out of 5)
Available for $9.50 to $12.
Coming next week: Haymaker New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.