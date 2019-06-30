Ego Bodegas is a winery located in the Jumilla region of southeastern Spain, an area best known for its monastrell — also known as mourvedre — red grapes with an average age of 50 years. This big, thick-skinned grape with prominent tannins is often used in blends, like this wine which also features syrah. The wine is fermented and macerated with the skins for 15 to 25 days and then aged in American oak for two months.
The result is a big, structured wine with red fruit flavors that would pair nicely with roasted meat or steaks off the grill.
Sherry: “A medium-bodied fruity blend with flavors rose, clove and cherry.” (3.25 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A raisin and earth bouquet with flavors of bright cherry, raspberry and a hint of vanilla with dry tannins.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Available from $9.50 to $13.
Coming next week: Gallo Family Sweet Pineapple
