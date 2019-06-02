One of the enjoyable parts in our lifelong wine journey is when we sample new grapes. We surely didn’t expect that a Spanish sherry grape would end up in a bottle of California white.
This blend from Cline is 41% palomino, a grape variety from Andalucia in southwestern Spain. The wine also features muscat canelli, roussanne, viognier and riesling. It’s fermented in stainless steel for a crisp, fresh pour that orchard fruit and citrus influences. A delicious wine for the summer season.
Sherry: “Tart and refreshing green apple and pear flavors with a citrus lemon and lime finish.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A bouquet of pear with flavors of pear, apricot and light lime.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Available from $9 to $12.
Coming next week: OZV Old Vine Red Blend
