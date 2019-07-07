It’s summertime and it’s hot. Sometimes your palate wants an uncomplicated wine that is an adult version of the fruit drinks you remember as a kid.
This fruit wine blend (9% alcohol) from E&J Gallo falls into that category. There’s hardly a category not covered by Gallo. Beginnings with brothers Ernest and Julio in 1933, today Gallo has more than 100 brands of beverages across many different product lines from more than 110 countries.
This California wine is a taste of the tropics, with very sweet tropical fruit flavors and slightly fizzy. Serve well-chilled or even use as a summertime wine spritzer.
Sherry: “Something different and fun. Frizzante with flavors of sweet pineapple and honey.” (3.25 stars out of 5)
Chris: “Flavors of pineapple, honey and candied apple.” (3 stars out of 5)
Available from $4 to $6.
Coming next week: Risata Sparkling Rose
