“That’s what I do. I drink and know things.”
This quote from the wine-loving character Tyrion Lannister from “Game of Thrones” supports the theory that the more you drink, the smarter you become. If only wisdom followed.
The eighth and final season of the popular HBO series debuts this weekend.
Sourced from the Willamette Valley in northern Oregon, this wine is aged on a combination of French and American oak. The polished combination of dark fruit and smooth tannins would certainly have Tyrion reaching for another glass … or several.
Sherry: “An herbal bouquet with medium-bodied flavors of cherry, currant and blueberry. More full bodied than most pinots.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A cigar box bouquet with flavors of fruity cherry and current and lingering, dry finish.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Available from $12.50 to $15.
Coming next week: Edna Valley Rose
