St. Patrick’s Day is always a reason to think green — and spring has to be just around the corner — so it’s the perfect time to drink a green wine.
The name means green wine, with green referring to its youth, (the color is pale gold) is fresh and light. Instead of a vintage there is a bottling date so you can check the freshness. The wine region is Costa Verde, Portugal’s Green Coast.
This wine comes in at 9 percent alcohol and has a little bit of effervescence to make it a refreshing pour of citrus flavors.
After all, one can only drink so much green beer.
Sherry: “Tart and medium bodied with flavors of lemon, lime and citrus.” (3 stars out of 5)
Chris: “Flavors of grapefruit, lime, apricot and kiwi.” (3.25 stars out of 5)
Available from $6 to $9.
Coming next week: Hahn Central Coast GSM
