The name for this wine comes from the phonetic pronunciation of grüner veltliner. It’s the national grape of Austria, where 75 percent of the world’s 50,000 acres are grown.
The grape is a cross between traminer and an obscure grape called St. Georgener-Rebe, a 500-year-old vine found in an Austrian pasture.
This white wine could easily pass for sauvignon blanc or pinot grigio with its predominant citrus fruit flavors. It also has very high acidity which gives it aging potential and a great food pairing with spicy Asian dishes.
Sherry: “Dry with fruity citrus lime, lemon and tart green apple.” (3.25 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A bouquet of lime and pineapple with flavors of lime, grapefruit and light apple.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Available from $10 to $13.
Coming next week: E. Guigal Cotes du Rhone Rose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.