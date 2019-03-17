The three-letter abbreviation “GSM” stands for grenache, syrah and mourvedre. The three grape varieties are traditional in the blends from the Rhone Valley in southern France.
This offering comes from California’s Central Coast, where the blend is 71 percent grenache, 22 percent syrah and 7 percent mourvedre. Each grape is fermented in separate lots and aged nine months in French oak before the final blending.
There’s a lot to take in with both your nose and your mouth in this wine, which has earthy and herbal notes with dark fruit and berry flavors and prominent tannins.
Sherry: “Smooth and medium-bodied with cherry, black currant, clove and herbal flavors.” (3.25 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A nose of leather and spice with fruity blackberry and cherry with a hint of cocoa on the finish.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Available from $13 to $17.
Coming next week: Mouton Cadet White Bordeaux
