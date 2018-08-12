Winemaker and owner Vallejo (Val) Haraszthy has some famous family lineage — his great-great grandfathers were Mariano Vallejo — who founded Sonoma in 1835 — and Agoston Haraszthy, the father of California viticulture whose Wisconsin connection is being the first to plant grapes on what is now Wollersheim Winery near Sauk City in 1842.
This Lodi red has classic dark inky color with an enticing bouquet of berry and spice and a dark fruit flavors layered in very structured tannins. A great summer companion to barbecued ribs or grilled chicken.
Sherry: “A deep color with fruit flavors of plum, raisin and cherry.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Chris: “An earthy bouquet with flavors of cherry, raisin and a vanilla finish.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Available from $10 to $14.
Coming next week: Talbott Kali Hart Chardonnay
