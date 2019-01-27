Jerry Lohr was one of the pioneers in California’s Central Coast region 50 years ago, focusing on Monterey County.
The Paso Robles region where this wine is sourced is the perfect climate for growing many French varietals, including this syrah.
Primarily syrah with a 7 percent blend of other grapes, about 25 percent of this vintage undergoes a secondary fermentation.
It is aged for a year in French and American oak and was just released in November.
Enjoy the dark fruit and berry flavors and set another bottle aside, as this wine will show for at least five years.
Sherry: “Medium-bodied, smooth and silky with flavors of blackberry and blueberry.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A bouquet of leather and pepper with flavors of plum, raspberry and spice.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Available from $11 to $15.
Coming next week: Grooner
