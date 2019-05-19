Try 3 months for $3
Jacob's Creek

Jacob's Creek, Wine

Barrels used for spirits are becoming more popular in beer and wine production. Only time will tell if it’s just a fad.

This cabernet sauvignon from the Australian Coonawarra region comes from one of South Australia’s premier wineries. Jacob’s Creek dates to 1847 when a Bavarian immigrant planted vines on William Jacob’s creek bank.

The wine is aged in traditional oak barrels and further aged in Irish whiskey barrels. The result is a complex and dry pour with lots of spice and fruit to tantalize your palate.

Sherry: “Dry red cherry with elements of rose and geranium floral flavors with a long finish.” (3.5 stars out of 5)

Chris: “A bouquet of cigar box and spice with flavors of cassis and blackberry with long, dry tannins.” (3.75 stars out of 5)

Available from $14 to $16.

Coming next week: Consentino Cigar Old Vine Zinfandel

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.