Barrels used for spirits are becoming more popular in beer and wine production. Only time will tell if it’s just a fad.
This cabernet sauvignon from the Australian Coonawarra region comes from one of South Australia’s premier wineries. Jacob’s Creek dates to 1847 when a Bavarian immigrant planted vines on William Jacob’s creek bank.
The wine is aged in traditional oak barrels and further aged in Irish whiskey barrels. The result is a complex and dry pour with lots of spice and fruit to tantalize your palate.
Sherry: “Dry red cherry with elements of rose and geranium floral flavors with a long finish.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A bouquet of cigar box and spice with flavors of cassis and blackberry with long, dry tannins.” (3.75 stars out of 5)
Available from $14 to $16.
Coming next week: Consentino Cigar Old Vine Zinfandel
