{{featured_button_text}}
Joel Gott-wine

Joel Gott wine

Joel Gott began making wine in 1996 by purchasing the best fruit from specific growing regions in California, Oregon and Washington, a nod to the French belief that soil and climate make a difference in grape growing.

This California chardonnay is sourced from Monterey, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo vineyards. A small amount of the batch is aged in oak to fall into the middle of the unoaked v. heavily oaked chardonnay spectrum. Flavors of tropical and orchard fruit.

Sherry: “Medium-bodied and fruity with citrus flavors of pineapple, lemon and peach with light butter on the finish.” (3.25 stars out of 5)

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Chris: “A pineapple and pear bouquet with flavors of pear, peach and tangerine.” (3.25 stars out of 5)

Available from $12.50 to $15.

Coming next week: Seven Falls Cellars Rapids Red

Satisfy your cravings with our food & drink newsletter!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.