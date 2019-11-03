Joel Gott began making wine in 1996 by purchasing the best fruit from specific growing regions in California, Oregon and Washington, a nod to the French belief that soil and climate make a difference in grape growing.
This California chardonnay is sourced from Monterey, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo vineyards. A small amount of the batch is aged in oak to fall into the middle of the unoaked v. heavily oaked chardonnay spectrum. Flavors of tropical and orchard fruit.
Sherry: “Medium-bodied and fruity with citrus flavors of pineapple, lemon and peach with light butter on the finish.” (3.25 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A pineapple and pear bouquet with flavors of pear, peach and tangerine.” (3.25 stars out of 5)
Available from $12.50 to $15.
Coming next week: Seven Falls Cellars Rapids Red
