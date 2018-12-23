This iconic California winery is best known for its top-selling chardonnay but also makes some top-notch reds.
The grapes for this Sonoma County vintage are all estate grown — 81 percent cabernet sauvignon, 9 percent petit verdot, 5 percent merlot, 3 percent cabernet franc and 2 percent malbec.
The blend brings some additional fruit and berry flavors to this medium-bodied wine that spends 16 months in barrels before bottling. It would pair nicely with a holiday prime rib or any other red meat on your menu.
Sherry: “Deep rich color with a bouquet of black currant and dry, strong tannins with flavors of black currant, black cherry and blueberry.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A bouquet of plum and spice with flavors of cherry and blueberry and long, dry tannins.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Available from $22 to $26.
Coming next week: Premius Cremant de Bordeaux Brut
