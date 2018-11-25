This California winery is named after the historical Leese-Fitch Adobe built in 1836 that is a landmark in Sonoma and named after brothers-in-law of the founder of the town.
Part of the 3 Badge Beverage Corp., the winery sources the finest grapes from California vineyards. This vintage is a blend of nearly equal parts of petite sirah and syrah with merlot, zinfandel, barbera and mourvedre, sourced from six different appellations.
The result is a big and dry wine with rich red fruit flavors. Give this one time to breathe to allow the wine to open up.
Sherry: “Semi-dry and tannic with cherry and plum flavors.” (3 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A leather and dusty aroma with flavors of raspberry and cherry and hints of vanilla with prominent tannins.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Available from $8.50 to $12.
Coming next week: Michael David Petite Petit
