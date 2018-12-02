At first glance one might think this California wine is a light little red, but words can be misleading. Look to the elephants on the colorful circus label for the clue that this is a jumbo-sized wine.
A blend of petite sirah (85 percent) and petit verdot (pronounced “puh-TEET-vare-DOE”) — the latter being a traditional Bordeaux blending grape — this inky dark wine is loaded with black fruit and berry flavors that would create a calliope of music in your mouth when paired with prime rib or steak.
The wine is aged for 13 months in French oak and comes in at a hefty 14.5% alcohol.
Sherry: “Medium dry and tannic with rose, geranium and blueberry flavor.” (3 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A bouquet of dates with flavors of blueberry and prominent tannins.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Available from $17 to $20.
Coming next week: William Hill Chardonnay
