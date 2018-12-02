Try 1 month for 99¢
Petite Petit
Buy Now

Petite Petit, wine

At first glance one might think this California wine is a light little red, but words can be misleading. Look to the elephants on the colorful circus label for the clue that this is a jumbo-sized wine.

A blend of petite sirah (85 percent) and petit verdot (pronounced “puh-TEET-vare-DOE”) — the latter being a traditional Bordeaux blending grape — this inky dark wine is loaded with black fruit and berry flavors that would create a calliope of music in your mouth when paired with prime rib or steak.

The wine is aged for 13 months in French oak and comes in at a hefty 14.5% alcohol.

Sherry: “Medium dry and tannic with rose, geranium and blueberry flavor.” (3 stars out of 5)

Chris: “A bouquet of dates with flavors of blueberry and prominent tannins.” (3.5 stars out of 5)

Available from $17 to $20.

Coming next week: William Hill Chardonnay

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.