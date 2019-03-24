It’s a common mistake to associate bordeaux with fine French red wine. While it’s true the region is home to wonderful red blends, it also produces some elegant whites.
This offering comes from the Rothschild family, which began Mouton Cadet in 1922 with then 20-year-old Baron Philippe de Rothschild and is now operated by his grandchildren. It’s a crisp and citrus blend of sauvignon blanc (70 percent), semillon (28 percent) and muscadelle (2 percent) grown in clay and limestone soils that display the famous French terroir. It’s a delicious balance between fruit and refinement.
Sherry: “A subtle bouquet of pear with tart flavors of pear, lime and grapefruit.” (3 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A lime bouquet with crisp flavors of grapefruit, lime and peach.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Available from $12 to $15.
Coming next week: Christian Brothers Ruby Port
