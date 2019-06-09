Oak Ridge Winery is the oldest operating winery in Lodi, Calif., built in 1934. It is owned by the Maggio and Reynolds families and produces estate wines under several different labels.
The wines for this blend are sourced from 7,500 acres with a Mediterranean climate and vines like zinfandel that are more than 100 years old.
It creates a unique terroir for these red grape varieties.
A blend of zinfandel, cabernet sauvignon, petite sirah and merlot, this wine features fresh berry and fruit flavors and toasted finish from nine months of oak aging.
Sherry: “Medium-bodied cherry and raspberry with rose and geranium on the finish.” (3.25 stars out of 5)
Chris: “An earthy bouquet with fruit-forward flavors of cherry and raspberry with red licorice.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Available from $12 to $15.
Coming next week: Decoy Chardonnay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.