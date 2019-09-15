A basic review of wine grapes tells us that pinot gris and pinot grigio are the same grape but made in different styles.
This white wine from Oregon covers the alphabet and more, coming from from 30 different vineyards. It is fermented in separate lots to preserve individual complexity and flavor and then blended.
The difference between gris and grigio is the former is softer with emphasis on stone fruits like peach, apricot and plum while grigio has more citrus flavor. Our taste buds split on this one — Sherry finds it more grigio-like and Chris finds it more gris-like.
Sherry: “Smooth on the front and flavorful with lemon, lime and grapefruit and tart on the finish.” (3.25 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A tangerine nose with flavors of pear, peach and a little grapefruit.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Available from $15 to $17.
Coming next week: Silk and Spice
