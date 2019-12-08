Wine of the week: Plungerhead Petite Sirah 201

The days grow shorter and colder as we head into winter, the perfect time to cozy up to a big and fruity dark red wine.
It’s also time to think about a wine with enough heft to accompany your holiday dinner if it includes prime rib. This will fit the bill.
This California red is primarily petite sirah (84%) but is blended with five other reds to help soften the finish and bring forth more fruit flavors. It’s inky dark, jammy and spicy.
Sherry: “Smooth and medium-bodied with flavors of cherry, black currant, mulberry and blueberry.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A red licorice bouquet with juicy and fruit-forward flavors of cherry and blueberry with currants and spice on the finish.” (3.75 stars out of 5)
Available from $13 to $16.
Coming next week: Seaside Cellars Pinot Noir