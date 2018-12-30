The Champagne region of France gets most of the attention this time of year for those looking for authentic champagne to ring in the new year.
But other regions of France also make excellent sparkling wine (it can’t be called champagne) like this Bordeaux blend from Yvon Mau.
This is a blend of semillon (57 percent), cabernet franc (36) and muscadelle (7) that is made in the traditional champagne method with a full second fermentation in the bottle.
It’s a delightful, bubbly glass of orchard and citrus fruit that is fresh and zesty.
Sherry: “Dry and tart with flavors of apple, lemon, grapefruit and lime.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A bouquet of pear and almond with flavors of pear, pineapple and lemon that is crisp and dry.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Available from $15 to $18.
Coming next week: Dark Horse Pinot Grigio
