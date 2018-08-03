Summer is the perfect season for rosé, the wine most commonly made from red grapes that are pulled from the fermentation process after a short period of time, resulting in the salmon or pink color of the wine.
This selection comes from the sunny south of France — famous for its rosé wines. But don’t think this is a pink sugar bomb. It’s dry and crisp with delicate, light fruit flavors and a touch of citrus that makes it a cool summer sipper.
Sherry: “Light-bodied with subtle flavors of lime and lemon with a touch of vanilla on the finish.” (3 stars out of 5)
Chris: “Light citrus and canteloup flavors with a touch of almond followed by a long, dry finish.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Available from $10 to $13.
Coming next week: Haraszthy Bearitage Petite Sirah
