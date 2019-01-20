Sometimes it’s difficult to tell from the label if the chardonnay inside is going to be light and crisp, big and oaky or somewhere in between.
The name of this California wine makes it pretty clear what its taste profile wants to be. While the use of oak has a significant impact on imparting vanilla flavor, the creamy, buttery and rich flavors favored by many chardonnay drinkers comes from malolactic fermentation. It’s a secondary stage that turns tart malic acid into smooth lactic acid.
We prefer the bigger chardonnay style and this offering certainly leans in that direction.
Sherry: “Medium-bodied with citrus lime flavors and subtle pear and honeydew.” (3 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A pineapple bouquet with flavors of peach, pineapple and a hint of butterscotch.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Available from $8 to $12.
Coming next week: J. Lohr Syrah
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.