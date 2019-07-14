Many wines experience seasonal sales and as expected, rosé consumption goes up in the summer as more consumers think pink.
But sales of rosé continue to grow year-round, making the fastest growing wine category, according to Wine Business Monthly. This new wine from northeastern Italy — just launched earlier this year — is a blend of 70% chardonnay and 30% pinot noir with a bit of carbonation.
The flavors are as light as the color, with very delicate berry fruit. Serve well-chilled and pair with a summer salad, chicken or fish.
Sherry: “Dry with subtle strawberry, raspberry and lime flavors.” (2.75 stars out of 5)
Chris: “Light flavors of strawberry and apricot with a zesty, semi-dry finish.” (3 stars out of 5)
Available from $12 to $15.
Coming next week: Aime Roquesante Cotes de Provence
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.