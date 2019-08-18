This nonvintage red blend comes from a large winery cooperative in Trentino from northern Italy.
It lives up to its description with an inky-dark pour that will stain your tongue purple. The dark color comes from long contact with the grape skins during fermentation. It’s a blend of mainly indigenous northern Italian grape varieties teroldego and lagrein with a little merlot.
Soft tannins and fruit forward, there is enough residual sugar to put this into the off-dry (which we would call semi-sweet) category and good selection for beginning red wine drinkers.
Sherry: “Flavors of cherry and blueberry with a touch of clove on the finish.” (3.25 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A bouquet of blackberry with flavors of raspberry, cherry and a hint of vanilla.” (3.25 stars out of 5)
Available from $12.50 to $14.
Coming next week: Crios Torrontes
