Wine of the week: Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio 2017

A basic review of wine tells us that many grapes have different names, which is the case with pinot grigio and pinot gris.

A mutation of pinot noir, the Italians call their version pinot grigio and the French call their grapes pinot gris.Both names are used in the United States, reflecting either the more pronounced citrus flavors of pinot grigio compared to the orchard fruit influences of pinot gris.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This version from the Delle Venezie region of northeast Italy is a delicious balance of both styles, with crisp and refreshing tropical fruit flavors and a soft finish.

Sherry: “Flavors of lemon and lime with a hint of pineapple on the finish.” (3.5 stars out of 5)

Chris: “A grapefruit bouquet with flavors of lemon, lime, pineapple and tangerine.” (3.5 stars out of 5)

Available from $ to $12.

Coming next week: Plungerhead Petite Sirah

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0