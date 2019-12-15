Wine of the week: Seaside Cellars Pinot Noir 2016

The typical pinot noir is known for its cherry and strawberry flavors with a silky texture. This offering from New Zealand is not that.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Yes, there are red fruit flavors, but silky and smooth would not describe this much more rugged and dry wine. Sourced from coastal vineyards, this wine is rustic and earthy and worthwhile of your exploration if you’re brave enough to stretch your pinot palate.

Sherry: “Dry and tart with flavors of cherry and red currant.” (3 stars out of 5)

Chris: “A leathery bouquet with flavors of cranberry and a little cherry.” (3 stars out of 5)

Available from $11 to $14.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0