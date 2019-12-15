Wine of the week: Seaside Cellars Pinot Noir 2016
0 comments
WINE OF THE WEEK

Wine of the week: Seaside Cellars Pinot Noir 2016

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The typical pinot noir is known for its cherry and strawberry flavors with a silky texture. This offering from New Zealand is not that.

Seaside Cellars-wine

Seaside Cellars wine

Yes, there are red fruit flavors, but silky and smooth would not describe this much more rugged and dry wine. Sourced from coastal vineyards, this wine is rustic and earthy and worthwhile of your exploration if you’re brave enough to stretch your pinot palate.

Sherry: “Dry and tart with flavors of cherry and red currant.” (3 stars out of 5)

Chris: “A leathery bouquet with flavors of cranberry and a little cherry.” (3 stars out of 5)

Available from $11 to $14.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Satisfy your cravings with our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Satisfy your cravings with our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News