This red blend sources its grapes from the Wahluke Slope, an 81,000 acre sub-appellation of the Columbia Valley in Washington. The region is warm and dry with deep alluvial soils.
Seven Falls takes its name from the number of waterfalls that used to flow through the 10 miles of Columbia River near the slope.
This is a blend of syrah (68%), merlot (23%) and cinsault (9%) that was put through malolactic fermentation and aged in a combination of new and used French and American oak. It’s a dark fruit bonanza with an elegant finish.
Sherry: “Smooth, medium-bodied and fruity with flavors of black cherry, black currant and blackberry.” (3.75 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A red licorice bouquet with flavors of blueberry, blackberry and a hint of vanilla on the finish.” (4 stars out of 5)
Available from $14 to $17.
