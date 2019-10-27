Skyfall was the name of the 2012 James Bond film and for his ancestral home in Scotland.
Skyfall Vineyard is named for the massive boulders scattered among the vines in the Columbia Valley in Washington that looked like they fell from the sky.
Grapes are sourced from the Columbia Valley’s top growing region for this wine, which is a blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot, syrah and tempranillo. The wine is aged in separate lots and then reassembled before bottling, resulting in a complex and enjoyable pour.
Sherry: “Dry and full-bodied with flavors of black currant, mulberry and blackberry with a touch of rose floral on the finish.” (3.75 stars out of 5)
Chris: “An herbal and cigar box bouquet with blackberry and plum flavors with a hint of vanilla and long, extended tannins.” (3.75 stars out of 5)
Available from $13 to $16.
Coming next week: Joel Gott Chardonnay
