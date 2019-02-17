The trend of using bourbon barrels to age red wine began in 2014 and more wineries are getting on board.
The barrels are required to be made from new American oak that is heavily charred, creating unique flavors. Winemakers must use care to not let the char influences overtake the fruit flavors.
This offering from California features Paso Robles cabernet sauvignon that is aged for four months. The bourbon barrel influence is not prominent and the body is rather light for a cabernet.
Sherry: “Plum and blueberry flavors with medium tannins and a hint of caramel on a long finish.” (3.25 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A bouquet of leather and spice with light raspberry, plum and cranberry flavors.” (3.25 stars out of 5)
Available from $15 to $18.
Coming next week: Casillero del Diablo Red Blend
