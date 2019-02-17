Try 1 month for 99¢

The trend of using bourbon barrels to age red wine began in 2014 and more wineries are getting on board.

Wine Stave and Steel

The barrels are required to be made from new American oak that is heavily charred, creating unique flavors. Winemakers must use care to not let the char influences overtake the fruit flavors.

This offering from California features Paso Robles cabernet sauvignon that is aged for four months. The bourbon barrel influence is not prominent and the body is rather light for a cabernet.

Sherry: “Plum and blueberry flavors with medium tannins and a hint of caramel on a long finish.” (3.25 stars out of 5)

Chris: “A bouquet of leather and spice with light raspberry, plum and cranberry flavors.” (3.25 stars out of 5)

Available from $15 to $18.

Coming next week: Casillero del Diablo Red Blend

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.