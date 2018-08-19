Robb Talbott began his wine journey by actually carving out a vineyard on a mountaintop in Carmel Valley in Monterey County in 1982. His goal was to emulate the French Burgundian traditions of planting pinot noir and chardonnay and create a unique California terroir.
This chardonnay comes from his Sleepy Hollow Vineyard where the sparse soils and cool Pacific breezes creates rich fruit flavors. Named after Talbott’s youngest daughter, this is a semi-sweet, round and softer chardonnay with plenty of citrus and tropical fruit flavors.
Sherry: “Light-bodied, semi-sweet with lime and grape flavors.” (3.25 stars out of 5)
Chris: “Semi-sweet flavors of pineapple and apricot with a hint of creaminess on the finish.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Available from $17 to $20.
Coming next week: Bread & Butter Pinot Noir
