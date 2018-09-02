Sauvignon blanc grapes were not planted in New Zealand until 1979, but it didn’t take long to take the wine world by storm.
Today the country’s signature grape accounts for 77 percent of its plantings — a total of 57,000 acres out of 69,000 total acres as of June 30. Total New Zealand wine exports reached $1.7 billion this year.
This Marlborough wine is the essence of sauvignon blanc: an intense aroma with crisp and zesty citrus flavors and a mouth-watering finish. Would pair nicely with grilled fish or a summer salad.
Sherry: “Tart and refreshing with fruity lemon, lime and grapefruit flavors with subtle grassiness on the finish.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Chris: “Aggressive cat-like bouquet with flavors of lime and grapefruit with a dry finish.” (3.75 stars out of 5)
Available from $11 to $14.
Coming next week: Silk Oak Cabernet Sauvignon
